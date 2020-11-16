School launches e-learning app

PUDUCHERRY

16 November 2020 00:52 IST

It consumes less data and is user-friendly for students

Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School has launched an e-learning app that consumes less data and is user-friendly for students, especially in the remote learning environment prevailing in the pandemic.

While most of the online classes these days were being held through Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, wherein students face interrupted network connectivity, the advantage of the ‘Amal Vision’ app was that it allowed students to stream vidoes without burning data, a press note from the school said.

For instance, a single HD video streamed on YouTube consumes approximately 750–800 MB whereas viewing the same video file with high quality resolution on the app will consume a maximum of 200 – 250 MB only.

While launching the app, S.A. Lourdusamy, founder, correspondent & senior principal of Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School and Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Puducherry, said that another feature of the app is file compression where video files provide buffering-free experience.

The online videos can be downloaded to the device’s internal storage and the students can watch their classes at their own convenient time without any bandwidth problem.

The app has a special monitoring system which tracks the exact duration of the students watching the videos, thereby assisting the school to keep track of those taking up the online classes. The students can raise their doubts at any time and the doubts will be immediately answered by the teachers. Students can log in to the app with a combination of their registration number and birth date.