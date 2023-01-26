Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in northern districts

January 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Honouring of freedom fighters, recognition of the services of government employees and police personnel, and distribution of welfare assistance marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

In Villupuram, Collector D. Mohan unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve Grounds and took the salute, along with Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha.

The Collector also honoured 356 government employees for their commendable and meritorious services. He also presented them with certificates of merit and appreciation.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.18 crore to 181 beneficiaries. MLAs R. Lakshmanan, N. Pugazhenthi and C. Sivakumar, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian, and Additional Collector, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Chitra Vijayan were present.

In Kallakurichi, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath unfurled the flag and inspected the guard of honour, with Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj, at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School ground. He also honoured 191 government employees and presented the Chief Minister’s police medal to 29 personnel.

In Cuddalore, Collector K. Balasubramaniam unfurled the national flag at Anna Stadium. He inspected the parade by the Armed Reserve Police personnel and accepted the guard of honour. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan accompanied him. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.86 crore to 35 beneficiaries.