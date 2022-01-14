Raj Nivas hosts Pongal celebrations

PUDUCHERRY

14 January 2022 01:19 IST

Guests included CM, Ministers and Opposition leaders

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted Pongal celebrations on the lawns of the Raj Nivas on Thursday.

The special guests on the occasion included Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues, Speaker R. Selvam, MLAs of the AINRC, BJP, the Opposition and Independents, and officials.

Later, everyone partook of the traditional Pongal offering prepared in earthen pots.

The Lt. Governor urged everyone to celebrate the festival with precautions against COVID-19.

Folk performances followed.