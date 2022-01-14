PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 14 January 2022 01:19 IST
Raj Nivas hosts Pongal celebrations
Updated: 14 January 2022 02:01 IST
Guests included CM, Ministers and Opposition leaders
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted Pongal celebrations on the lawns of the Raj Nivas on Thursday.
The special guests on the occasion included Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues, Speaker R. Selvam, MLAs of the AINRC, BJP, the Opposition and Independents, and officials.
Later, everyone partook of the traditional Pongal offering prepared in earthen pots.
The Lt. Governor urged everyone to celebrate the festival with precautions against COVID-19.
Folk performances followed.
