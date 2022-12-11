Puducherry residents protest against opening of resto pub in Muthialpet

December 11, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The resto pub was located close to a temple and a school, which is not permissible, as per the law, the agitators said

The Hindu Bureau

Residents staging a road blockade near Ezhai Muthumariamman temple in protest against opening of a resto bar in the residential locality at Muthialpet in Puducherry on December 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Residents of Muthialpet on Sunday staged a road blockade on M.G. Road in the city in protest against opening of a resto pub in the locality. The residents including women objected to the facility, which is scheduled to open on Sunday, demanding its immediate closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resto pub was located close to a temple and a school, which is not permissible, as per the law, the agitators said. They blocked traffic on the M.G. Road and raised slogans against the Excise Department.

On information, officials from the Revenue and Police department held talks with the agitators but they refused to budge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the police contacted the owner of the resto pub and assured the residents that the inauguration had been temporarily postponed following which the residents withdrew their protest.

Lending support to the residents, members belonging to the Communist Party of India, AIADMK, DMK, and VCK also participated in the road roko protest near Ezhai Mariamman temple in Muthialpet.

Protests seeking closure of arrack outlets and bars in residential areas have been on the rise in the Union Territory. Last month, residents of Samipillai Thottam staged a protest against the opening of an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlet in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US