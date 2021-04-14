Puducherry reports three more COVID-19 fatalities

PUDUCHERRy

14 April 2021 09:41 IST

418 fresh cases reported in U.T.

Three more COVID-19 deaths raised the toll in the Union Territory to 696 even as 418 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Two patients aged 58 and 64 with no reported comorbities died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) respectively, while an 81-year-old patient breathed his last at the government hospital in Karaikal.

The region-wise tolls are 559 in Puducherry, 81 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 11 in Mahe. Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,050 tests, 255 were in Puducherry, 109 in Karaikal, 35 in Mahe and 19 in Yanam.

With 209 patients recovering, the active cases in the Union Territory stands at 2,800. Of these, 565 were in hospitals and 2,235 in home isolation. In Puducherry, the admissions at IGMCRI stood at 268 and Jipmer at 182.

Cuddalore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 73 new cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 26,978.