Puducherry records one death and 18 new cases

Relatives of patients admitted at JIPMER waiting in front of the premises on Friday. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 15 June 2020 00:12 IST
Updated: 15 June 2020 04:25 IST

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Beeman Nagar who was on dialysis died at Jipmer on Saturday, taking the tally to four.

Meanwhile, 18 new cases were confirmed in Puducherry. Of them, three patients are in other States — in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

With 30 cases emerging in just two days, Puducherry might be seeing a new spike, health officials said.

“The public needs to be vigilant for the next few weeks as the data is showing a spike in fresh cases,” S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said.

Eight new containment zones are under intense surveillance, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Puducherry stands at four deaths, 99 active cases, cumulative total of 194 cases and 91 discharged.

