Puducherry records 353 new cases, four deaths

PUDUCHERRY

18 June 2021 18:55 IST

The test positivity rate up marginally at 4.06%

The Union Territory reported four deaths, 353 new cases and 557 patient recoveries on Friday.

All the deaths were in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the U.T. to 1,714.

The patients, including two women, were aged between 45 and 75 and three had no co-morbidity.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry 1,371, Karaikal 210, Yanam 101 and Mahe 32.

Puducherry recorded 280 of the new cases followed by Karaikal (49), Yanam (11) and Mahe (13).

After falling below 4% on Thursday, the test positivity rate was 4.06%, case fatality rate 1.50% and recovery rate 94.89%.

The active cases stood at 4,125 cases with 635 patients in hospitals and 3,490 in home isolation.

The U.T. has recorded an aggregate of 1,14,301 cases against 1,08,462 patients recovered.

The cumulative tests crossed the 12-lakh mark with over 10.38 lakh returning negative.

Meanwhile, 69 healthcare workers, 18 frontline personnel and 14,466 members of the public took COVID-19 shots on Friday.

The total number of persons vaccinated to date stood at 3,65,452, including 36,771 healthcare personnel, 22,730 frontline workers and 2,52,007 members of the public.