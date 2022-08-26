Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee continues crackdown on rebels

Soon after the August 21 infighting at the PCC office, the party had suspended five functionaries

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
August 26, 2022 15:34 IST

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee is continuing with its crackdown on party functionaries who created a ruckus at a meeting attended by All India Congress Committee in-charge for Union Territory Dinesh Gundu Rao on August 21.

PCC president A. V Subramanian, on Thursday, suspended a party worker and served show-cause notice to five more functionaries.  

The PCC has suspended Kangaiyan, an executive committee member of All India Fishermen Congress and asked five members, including two secretaries, to reply within a week showing the reason why action should not be initiated against them for creating trouble at the meeting, Mr. Subramanian said in a release. 

Immediately after the August 21 infighting at the PCC office, the party had suspended five functionaries, including two- general secretaries. Disciplinary action has been initiated against 11 Congress workers for their unruly behaviour.

According to a senior Congress member, the AICC had directed PCC to crack the whip on all those involved in creating trouble. 

“The AICC has taken the incident seriously as everything happened in front of a leader deputed by the high command for the political affairs committee meeting. His car was damaged and abuses hurled. It was like an insult to the high command itself,” he said. 

