Puducherry Industries Minister holds meeting, asks for faster clearance for industrial units

PUDUCHERRY

30 November 2021 15:09 IST

Puducherry Industries Minister A. Namassivayam has asked officials to prepare department-wise guidelines to be followed to speed up clearances for establishing industries

Puducherry Industries Minister A. Namassivayam held a meeting with heads of various departments in Puducherry on Monday, to elicit their views on the steps to be adopted for faster clearance for industrial units.

Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Home portfolio, asked officials to prepare department-wise guidelines to be followed to speed up clearances for establishing industries.

Industries Secretary T. Arun told The Hindu the the discussion centred on how systemic changes could be made for ease of doing business. “The Minister made certain suggestions about how fast clearances should be given following the rules and procedures. He has asked the departments to prepare rules and procedures and publish them on the website. This will help those applying for clearance to prepare in advance,” he said.

The Minister directed officials, to put in place mechanisms, to avoid unnecessary delays in giving approvals.

“We are trying improvise the Single Window Clearance system. The department is working on the issue. If more changes need to be made for faster clearance, it will be done,” he added.

Officials from the Labour, Environment, Revenue, Electricity, Local Administration and Public Works Department attended the meeting.