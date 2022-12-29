Puducherry gets its first whole genome sequencing lab at IGMCRI

December 29, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has set up a ₹3.56 crore next generation whole genome sequencing laboratory at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) as a public health priority to tackle the emergence of contagious viral strains.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy formally commissioned the laboratory in the presence of MLA K.S.P. Ramesh, Health Secretary C. Udaya Kumar, Health Director G. Sriramulu and head of microbiology, IGMCRI, Nandita Banaji.

According to a press release, this is the first whole genome sequencing laboratory in the Union Territory. The state-of-the-art laboratory has facilities to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants. Previously, the Health Department was dependent on results of samples sent to laboratories in other States to carry out sequencing tests.

The other advantage is that turn-around time can be minimised to 48 to 72 hours whereas the same will take around 10 to 15 days if sent to outstation labs. This lab can also function as a linkage centre and cater to nearby districts. The facility can also be useful in detecting other potential pathogens causing outbreaks and for cancer related research, the press release added.