Puducherry favours online teaching from class six onwards

PUDUCHERRY

03 July 2020 15:44 IST

The Education Department has recommended that the syllabus be formatted for various platforms including smartphones, computers, televisions and audio messaging

After much discussion on the pros and cons of encouraging online teaching, the Education Department has recommended to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the initiation of e-learning from classes 6 to 12, and framing a syllabus based on availability and access to devices amongst students.

In view of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, MHRD has invited suggestions from States, Union Territories, like-minded organisations and individuals on ideas to improve online teaching in the country. “We have sent our suggestions to the Ministry on June 23. From our side, we have advised not to encourage online classes till class 5, and to tailor the syllabus based on device availability,” Director, School Education, P. T Rudra Goud told The Hindu.

The content of subjects should be formatted for various online platform including smartphones, computers, television and audio messaging. “One the syllabus is made available in multiple formats, the student could use it as per the availability of the gadget,” he said. For live online classes, the department favoured e-learning for two hours per day with each session not extending beyond one hour. Between each class, there should be a half-hour interval, Mr. Goud said.

“We will wait for the MHRD’s response to frame a guideline for online teaching. The Department has already conducted more than 60 sessions to train teachers in online classes. A studio is also being set up at the Department premises,” he said.

Some of the government schools have already started online classes for higher standards, he added.

Survey to identify device availability

Next week, the Department will launch a survey among the students to assess the availability of gadgets at home, when schools start distribution of the midday meal rice to the parents of children studying up to class 8.

Parents have been asked to come to the schools to collect 4 kg of rice eligible for the students under the midday meal scheme which has not been distributed due to the pandemic. “We will be collecting details from parents and students about the kind of gadgets available at home and also whether they have access to the internet, their computer proficiency and their mode of preference for online teaching,” Mr Goud said.

The survey, he said was planned a month ago, but could not be conducted due to deployment of teaching staff for COVID-19 duties and free rice distribution. “The survey will help us in planning future online teaching,” he added.