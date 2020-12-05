U.T. adds 46 cases to COVID-19 tally

PUDUCHERRY

05 December 2020 01:20 IST

Toll touches 614; 62 discharged

The Union Territory recorded 46 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 2,307 persons were screened for the infection.

According to data released by the Health Department, a 54-year-old person with co-morbidities died at the Government Hospital in Yanam. With this, the U.T.’s toll touched 614.

Of the persons who tested positive on Friday, 20 are from the Puducherry region and the remaining from its enclaves.

As many as 62 persons were discharged after treatment, the department said.

427 active cases

The U.T.’s active cases stood at 427, with 153 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, and the remaining staying under home isolation.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the region has recorded 37,165 cases.