ADVERTISEMENT

Process begins to make EVMs functional

April 11, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and District Collector A. Kulothungan, supervising the commissioning of EVMs at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College at Lawspet in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Election Department has started the process to make the Electronic Voting Machines functional for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the supervision of District Election Officer A. Kulothungan, officials deployed for election duties on Thursday incorporated the name of candidates and their election symbol to the voting machines kept at the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic and the Government Women’s Engineering College at Lawspet.

Later in the day, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar inspected the preparation of voting machines. All the voting machines for the 23 Assembly segments in Puducherry would be made ready by Friday, said an official.

Meanwhile, the department has prepared an atlas detailing the constituencies that have recorded below 75% voter turnout in the past. In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Puducherry recorded 81.9 % voter turnout. Awareness programmes are being held in areas identified for registering low voter turnout, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This year, we aim to increase our voter turnout as much as we can. Towards this, we have mapped the low voter turnout areas using geographic information tools. The maps have been circulated to our field functionaries and we have planned our outreach activities to target these areas specifically,” Mr. Jawahar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US