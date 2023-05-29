Prime Minister’s policies helped all sections of society, says L. Murugan

May 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre was able to bring out policies that could help all sections of society and improve the image of the country during the last nine years of his governance, according to Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan.

Briefing reporters in Puducherry on Monday, he opined that the country’s image was at its lowest ebb when Mr. Modi took over as the Prime Minister in 2014. Under the previous United Progressive Alliance government, the country was passing through difficult times due to corruption and policy paralysis, he said.

Mr. Modi initiated policy measures that touched the lives of all sections of society. The country witnessed opening of bank accounts for all its citizens, construction of toilets, housing and free LPG connections for marginalised sections of the society, the Minister said.

Providing details of people who benefited from various schemes of the Central government in the Union Territory, the Minister said around 16,000 people got new houses, around 11,000 farmers are getting ₹6,000 per year, 15,000 people got free gas connection and 25,000 people are eligible for free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh. The Central government has provided 22 lakh doses of free COVID-19 vaccine to the Union Territory, he added.

BJP national secretary Satya Kumar was of the view that the country has emerged as a bright spot for investment and economic activity due to the leadership of the Prime Minister. “Most of the major economies are facing difficulty in achieving growth. Our country is an exception due to the policies initiated by the Prime Minister. The country’s foreign policy has become national interest-oriented. We will be holding a month-long programme to explain to people the achievements of the government,” he added.

BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and Member of Parliament S. Selvaganabathy were present.

