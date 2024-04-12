ADVERTISEMENT

Pondy police nab prime accused in drug trafficking case

April 12, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested the prime accused, Alex, alias Alexandar, in a drug trafficking case in which 45 kg of ganja was seized from Mudaliarpet area in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November last year, based on a tip-off on drug peddlers holding a gathering, the Mudaliarpet police had arrested six persons from under the flyover on 100 Feet Road. Following the arrest, the police seized 45 kg of cannabis from their custody. During interrogation, it was revealed that Alex of Mudaliarpet was the key player in the drug trafficking.

The search for Alex has been on since then and, two days ago, following information about his whereabouts near Nainarmandapam, the police arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is a history-sheeter and has a POCSO case registered against him, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US