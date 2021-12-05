Pondy CM expresses unhappiness over dip in Central allocation

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy addressing the valedictory of tourism stakeholders meeting held on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

05 December 2021 11:42 IST

“The Centre should provide grant as was done before,” Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has expressed dismay over the continued dip in Central allocation of grant-in-aid for Puducherry.

“It is a matter of concern. The grant-in aid from Centre continue to decrease. We don’t have any powers as we come under the control of Union Home Minister. Even though we have intention to implement various schemes, we do not have the resource and power. The Centre should provide grant as was done before,” he said at the valedictory of stakeholders meeting organised by the Tourism Department on Saturday evening.

Mr Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress is running a coalition government with its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party in the UT.

The only way forward was to enhance own resources, especially in the tourism sector, he said urging the department to fast-track decision making.

The department should give clearance for tourism related projects in a month after an application was filed to start a venture, he added.

“Tourism sector is one of my priority areas as it is a source for revenue mobilisation. The government will give all support to give further momentum in the sector. More funds will be sought from Centre to implement various schemes,” he added.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan also participated.