Pondicherry University rolls out new MBA and diploma courses

Prof. Gurmeet Singh handing over the booklet to S. Rajkumar, nodal officer, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Study Centre.

PUDUCHERRY

19 July 2021 00:00 IST

The programme will be offered in the Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands centres

The Pondicherry University has rolled out a new MBA course at its centres in Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the academic year 2021-22.

According to a press note, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Study Centre has introduced two new courses, designed to promote the welfare of tribal students living in remote areas.

Apart from a postgraduate course in MBA, the centre has also introduced a postgraduate diploma in biodiversity and animal taxonomy (sponsored by the Zoological Survey of India). Apart from this, a new MBA course has also been introduced in the university’s Karaikal centre in order to expand and offer management courses to rural students. The university recently released its prospectus titled ‘Towards Excellence’ for the Academic Year 2021-2022, containing the programmes offered, eligibility criteria and other information for applicants.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor released the first copy, which was received by Rajkumar S., the nodal officer for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Centre. On the occasion, Prof. Gurmeet Singh said it was gratifying that Pondicherry University continues to be one of the leading universities in world rankings, especially in research activities.

The vice-chancellor also appealed to the student community to make use of innovative opportunities being made available in Pondicherry University.