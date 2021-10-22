Puducherry

Police Commemoration Day observed

PUDUCHERRY 21 Oct. 2021: Director General of Police Ranveer Singh Krishnia interacting with relatives of police personnel who died during duty during the Police Commemoration Day in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 22 October 2021 00:49 IST
Updated: 22 October 2021 00:49 IST

Homage paid at Police Martyrs’ Memorial

The territorial police on Thursday observed Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed annually on October 21 to remember the services of policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, policemen cutting across ranks paid homage at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial at the Police Training Ground in Gorimedu.

According to senior police officials, 12 serving policemen died in the past year in the Union Territory.

A 21-gun salute was given to honour the departed police personnel.

