Physical classes cancelled for Class X and above in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

18 January 2022 17:17 IST

Decision taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the U.T., says Minister

The Puducherry Government has decided to stop all physical classes for students of Class X and above, till the end of this month. All students, including those in higher education institutions, would be allowed to attend only online classes from Wednesday, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he said the decision was taken, considering the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. For the last one week, only students up to Class IX were attending classes online.

Around 65% of the teenagers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those left out in the 15-18 age group, would be covered after the resumption of physical classes, Mr. Namassivayam said.

