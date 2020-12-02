Over 2,000 hectares of cultivated area affected in Puducherry due to Cyclone Nivar

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2020 14:41 IST

A report submitted to Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan, has estimated the loss of crops to be to the tune of ₹17.20 crore

An assessment made by the Puducherry Agriculture Department immediately after the rains from Cyclone Nivar has revealed that around 2,768 hectares of cultivated area has been affected due to inundation and storm winds.

A report submitted by the Department to Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan has estimated the loss of crops to be to the tune of ₹17.20 crore. The damage to crops has been restricted to the Puducherry district, the report said. In 2,545 hectares of land, damage was more than 33%.

Advertising

Advertising

Damage to paddy was more intense as water stagnation was reported in crops at the panicle initiation and tillering stage of rice. Paddy crops sustained damage in around 1,663.42 hectares of land.

The report said 387 hectares of sugarcane, 203 hectares of vegetable and tubers, 164 hectares of fruits, 62 hectares of fodder, 28 hectares of pulses, 12 hectares of millets, 19 hectares of flowers, 4.03 hectares of groundnut and 2 hectares of betel vine sustained damage in the rains.

The maximum damage for paddy was reported in Bahour; banana cultivation in Mannadipet and sugarcane in Katterikuppam areas, Mr. Kamalakannan told The Hindu.

The government would soon submit a detailed report to the Centre seeking assistance for farmers under the National Disaster Response Fund. Farmers who have sustained more than 33 % crop loss are eligible to obtain financial assistance under the Fund, he said. Assistance to the tune of ₹2.73 crore would be sought for small and marginal farmers with less than 2 hectares. Funds to the tune of ₹70 lakh would be sought for big farmers, he said.