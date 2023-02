Official transferred

February 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

T. Arun has been transferred and posted to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu (DNA&DD). During his tenure, Mr. Arun handled key departments including Health, Tourism and Public Works. He also served as Collector of Puducherry.

