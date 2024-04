April 14, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Out Patient services will not be available at JIPMER on April 19 in view of the holiday in connection with the polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

JIPMER, while asking patients to not visit the OP units on the holiday, informed that emergency services would function as usual.

