NLCIL’s land acquisition should be stopped without delay: Anbumani Ramadoss

March 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that NLC India Ltd’s (NLCIL) proposed move to acquire over 91,000 acres of land for its expansion projects in Cuddalore district would have very serious socio-economic implications since the process would impact the livelihood of people from Neyveli up to the northern bank of Kollidam River.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the NLCIL issue cannot be brushed aside as a problem impacting only a handful of villages.

“The real impact would be so serious that five districts in the region would bear the brunt and suffer a lot hitting the economic well-being of the people. NLCIL’s plan to acquire lands was utterly injurious and should be stopped without further delay,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss said that job opportunities for the youth would not be available as it had been claimed by NLCIL. Although NLCIL claims that about 1,800 people would be given preference in recruitment, the ground reality is on the contrary.

He contended that only five percent of the landowners would benefit while a major chunk of people would be left high and dry and their source of livelihood would be seriously hit. The social impact of NLCIL’s land acquisition should be thoroughly understood and the process as such should be dropped in the larger interest of the people.

He also expressed concern over the double-speak on the part of the Government on the plight of agriculturists. While on the one hand, the government is bringing out a separate budget for agriculture, on the other hand, an injurious approach is being followed in land acquisition striking at the well-being of farmers.

Mr. Ramadoss also rebutted as false and untenable claims made by some sections that Tamil Nadu would plunge into darkness if NLCIL left the State. As against the daily requirement of 18,000 MW for the State, the contribution by NLCIL is only around 800 to 1,000 MW. In these circumstances the contention that NICIL is a major source of power is wrong and misleading, he said.