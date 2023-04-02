NLCIL to produce M-sand using overburden sandstone

April 02, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise will soon commence production of M-sand from overburden, the topsoil over lignite deposits, and use it for construction. According to a press release, the initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable practices as per the directions of the Ministry of Coal. The initiative envisages maximization of the utilization of natural resources and minimizes the impact on River ecosystems.

During opencast mining, the overburdened sandstone is removed as waste to extract lignite, and the overburden is stored in dumps. An extensive study was conducted by NLCIL and IIT Madras for the processing of waste overburden at its open-cast mines into IS 383:2016 M-sand and the study found that it was suitable for conversion.

“NLCIL has envisaged processing of about 2.62 lakh cubic meters of M-sand from its overburden annually under Build Own Operate (BOO) business model from Lignite Mine - IA. NLCIL has awarded the contract for establishing an M-sand plant in this regard. The CPSE plans to establish similar plants at Mines I and II. Necessary statutory clearances have been obtained from the Central Government for the project said to be the first of its kind in the lignite industry,” an official said.

