PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 04 March 2021 06:11 IST
New office bearers for CII-Pondy
Updated: 04 March 2021 06:11 IST
Vijay Ganesh K. has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Puducherry State Council, for the year 2021-22. S. Sureender has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of CII, Puducherry, State Council.
While Mr. Vijay is the Managing Director of Poclain Hydraulics Private Limited, Mr. Sureender is the Director of The Flavors India Private Limited, CII, said in a release.
