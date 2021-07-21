PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 21 July 2021 00:31 IST
New Director of Health appointed for Puducherry
G. Sriramulu, Chief of Government Pharmacy, has been promoted and posted as the Director of Health as the incumbent S. Mohan Kumar was reassigned to a non-administrative post, after reaching the age of 62 years. The change was ratified through an order from the Lieutenant Governor.
It stated that Dr. Sriramulu’s new posting was on a ad hoc basis, and that he would continue to hold additional charge as Mission Director, Puducherry State Health Mission, in addition to the Director of Pharmacy, until further notice.
