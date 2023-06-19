ADVERTISEMENT

NCCR team inspects erosion site on southern side of Beach Promenade

June 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Though erosion of beaches to the north of Puducherry is not new, this is the first time that erosion has been reported on the southern side, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) inspecting the erosion on the southern side of the Beach Promenade in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) on Monday inspected the Beach Promenade here following erosion reported on the southern side. Based on a request from the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment (DSTE) of the Puducherry government, the NCCR team inspected the eroded stretch near the old pier.

An official said NCCR had also taken up a study of the beach profiling from the old pier to the Gandhi statue on the Promenade to ascertain the reasons for sea erosion. Though the erosion of the beaches to the north of Puducherry is not new, this is for the first time that erosion had been reported on the southern side.

NCCR will also be inspecting the status of the Beach nourishment project and will be compiling a report on its findings and submitting its recommendations to the government, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US