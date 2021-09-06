Narayanasamy seeks curbs on processions for Vinayaka Chaturthi

PUDUCHERRY

06 September 2021 01:04 IST

‘Follow Tamil Nadu in banning them’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has urged Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to reconsider allowing the display of Ganesha idols in public places during the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, given the pandemic situation.

He was responding to Ms. Soundararajan’s remark that no additional restrictions were necessary apart from the existing COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebrations.

Mr. Narayanasamy called upon the government to follow Tamil Nadu in prohibiting the installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public places in view of the COVID-19 situation. He feared there could be a spike in cases if no restrictions were put in place for the festival.

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government had banned the installation of idols in public places and processions during the festival, he said people could celebrate the occasion at home and immerse the idols in waterbodies nearby. Public processions of idols should be done away with in view of the pandemic, he said.

He sought the intervention of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the larger interest of COVID-19 containment, especially since cases had been rising in recent days.