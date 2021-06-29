MP demands resumption of train services

PUDUCHERRY

29 June 2021 20:48 IST

Puducherry Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has called upon the Railway authorities to resume passenger train services between Puducherry and Villupuram adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, he said that while the Railway authorities had allowed the operation of train services from other States to Puducherry, they had not given the nod for resumption of Puducherry-Villupuram passenger train.

The train service should be resumed at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also urged the Centre to revive the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Puducherry Government with the Chennai Port Trust (CPT) to develop the port here.