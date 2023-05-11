ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists navigating the stretch in Lawspet left with a backbreaking ride

May 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Potholes, poor lighting, growing vehicular traffic and increase in the number of people visiting the temple have rendered the road near Tagore Arts College ground unmotorable

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair

The stretch connecting Airport road to residential areas near TAC ground has become a difficult terrain for motorists to navigate in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The stretch connecting Airport road to residential areas near Tagore Arts College ground in Lawspet has become a difficult terrain for motorists to navigate.

Poor condition of the road has become a major irritant for residents of Vasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Sri Venkadeswara Nagar and Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar and surrounding places.

Besides residents, a large number of devotees take the road to reach the Sai Baba temple near the college ground. After the recent spell of rain, small potholes have turned bigger creating more trouble to two-wheeler riders commuting along the stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The road connects us to the airport road. The road was laid about eight years ago. It has become unmotorable over the last few months. Regular users of the road complain of back pain owing to the bumpy ride on the stretch every day,” said Sridhar, a resident of Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar. His wife, Christy added that many other road stretches in the area have been relaid in the recent times but the one connecting the residential areas was left unattended.

“Movement of heavy vehicles has also gone up in the recent times due to growing construction activities. The footfall to the temple has also increased in the recent times. Many senior citizens and families visit the temple every Thursday and Sunday and on auspicious days. The condition of road becomes worse during rainy days and many two-wheeler riders skid on these slippery potholes,” she added.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar Cross Road, said absence of proper lighting made travel along the stretch more difficult during night hours. “The whole road starting from airport road junction is pitch dark in the night except for one high mast lamp at the junction which works on and off. It’s actually scary to travel on these roads late in the nights,” he said.

Local legislator P.M.L Kalyanasundaram said the government had already initiated steps to relay the road at the earliest. “The Public Works Department has prepared an estimate for relaying the road. Tenders will be floated soon,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US