Motorists navigating the stretch in Lawspet left with a backbreaking ride

May 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The stretch connecting Airport road to residential areas near Tagore Arts College ground in Lawspet has become a difficult terrain for motorists to navigate.

Poor condition of the road has become a major irritant for residents of Vasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Sri Venkadeswara Nagar and Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar and surrounding places.

Besides residents, a large number of devotees take the road to reach the Sai Baba temple near the college ground. After the recent spell of rain, small potholes have turned bigger creating more trouble to two-wheeler riders commuting along the stretch.

“The road connects us to the airport road. The road was laid about eight years ago. It has become unmotorable over the last few months. Regular users of the road complain of back pain owing to the bumpy ride on the stretch every day,” said Sridhar, a resident of Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar. His wife, Christy added that many other road stretches in the area have been relaid in the recent times but the one connecting the residential areas was left unattended.

“Movement of heavy vehicles has also gone up in the recent times due to growing construction activities. The footfall to the temple has also increased in the recent times. Many senior citizens and families visit the temple every Thursday and Sunday and on auspicious days. The condition of road becomes worse during rainy days and many two-wheeler riders skid on these slippery potholes,” she added.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chevalierseenuvasan Nagar Cross Road, said absence of proper lighting made travel along the stretch more difficult during night hours. “The whole road starting from airport road junction is pitch dark in the night except for one high mast lamp at the junction which works on and off. It’s actually scary to travel on these roads late in the nights,” he said.

Local legislator P.M.L Kalyanasundaram said the government had already initiated steps to relay the road at the earliest. “The Public Works Department has prepared an estimate for relaying the road. Tenders will be floated soon,” he said.