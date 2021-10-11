Mental health issues on the rise due to pandemic: Lt. Governor

Awareness drive: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging off the rally on Sunday.

PUDUCHERRY

11 October 2021 00:24 IST

‘Family support important to help people overcome problems’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for increasing awareness on mental health issues, especially since the world has been confronted with the long-term sequelae of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flagging off an awareness rally in connection with World Mental Health Day at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, the Lt. Governor said there was a rise in mental health problems across the world during the pandemic. While many had lost their kin, several others had become infected or were impacted by the pandemic indirectly. Calling for paying as much attention to mental fitness as physical fitness, the Lt. Governor suggested engaging in pursuits to becalm and refresh the mind alongside exercise to keep the body in shape.

Ms. Soundararajan stressed the importance of family support in helping those with mental health issues overcome their problems. T. Arun, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, and other officials participated.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department held a seminar on the theme of the observance this year, ‘Keeping Mental Health in an Unbalanced World.’ A press note said people can utilise services of tele-counsellors or call 104 for any emergencies.