‘Meeting with President likely next month’

PUDUCHERRY

23 January 2021 00:28 IST

Same delegation will call on him: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the Rashtrapati Bhavan has communicated to him that the President would not be able to meet the delegation led by him due to prior engagements for the Republic Day celebrations.

“We hope to meet the President in the first week of next month. The same delegation will meet the President, seeking the recall of Lt Governor,” he told The Hindu over phone. The Chief Minister, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan had gone to Delhi.

