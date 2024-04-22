ADVERTISEMENT

Lt Governor issues order to distribute administrative subjects among IAS officers in Puducherry

April 22, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As per the order, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan will handle the Home, Departmental Inquires, Confidential and Cabinet Departments

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The government has allocated administrative subjects among senior IAS officers in Puducherry. As per an order issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan will handle the Home, Departmental Inquires, Confidential and Cabinet Departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name of Secretaries and portfolios allocated them are as follows:

Padma Jaiswal, will handle Stationery, Printing, Sainik Welfare and Freedom Fighters Cel; M. Raju will handle Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Labour; Ashish Madhaorao More, will look after the responsibilities of the Development Commissioner, Excise Commissioner and handle the portfolios of Finance, Port, Revenue, Excise and Relief cum Rehabilitation

A. Muthamma will handle Planning and Research, Transport, Civil Supplies, Power, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare; A. R Talwade will handle Economics, Statistics, Sports and Youth Affairs; Jayanta Kumar Ray, will look after Public Works, Tourism, Information Technology, CEO of Smart City and Project Director of Project Implementation Agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A. Nedunchezhiyan will handle Rural Development, Cooperation, Fisheries, Art and Culture, HRI and Wakf Board and will be chairperson, DRDA. Pankaj Kumar Jha has been appointed as Resident Commissioner, New Delhi and Controller of Examination and AR wing, the government order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US