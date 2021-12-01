Lockdown in Puducherry extended till December 15

Safety first: People should wear masks and adhere to physical distancing norms, said the government order. S.S. Kumar

PUDUCHERRY

01 December 2021 22:48 IST

Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Health Dept. to step up door-to-door vaccination

The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended in the Union Territory till December 15 midnight.

Stressing the need to continue being alert despite a fall in the number of infections, a Government Order from Ashok Kumar, Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, said a curfew would imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and all entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited.

The Health Department has been directed to step up door-to-door vaccinations, and raise the proportion of RTPCR tests, as recommended by the Health Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising

The order reiterated that Government departments, private businesses, restaurants, bars and hospitality sector units should ensure the vaccination of all eligible staff.

Places of worship have to follow the standard operating procedures, and restrict darshan till 10 p.m.

A maximum of 25 people can attend marriages in religious institutions, and 100 in community halls. Funerals should limit participants to 20.

People should wear masks, sanitise hands and adhere to physical distancing norms in public places.

The administration has also circulated a direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), extending the nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till December 31, in view of the emergence of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in some countries.

The MHA has also called upon States/Union Territories to adopt a three-pronged surveillance strategy of screening and testing international travellers and their contacts, routine sentinel and surge surveillance and the timely despatch of RT-PCR samples to designated genome sequencing laboratories.