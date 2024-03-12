Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flags off special train

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural Chengalpattu-Kacheguda special train following its extension to Puducherry.

The Railway Board had approved the extension of Chengalpattu–Kacheguda Express (17651/17652) and Chengalpattu–Kakinada Port Express (17643/17644) up to Puducherry for three days a week. On the remaining days, the train will shuttle between Chengalpattu and Kacheguda.

MP S. Selvaganabathy, Speaker R. Selvam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Principal Financial Advisor (Southern Railway) S. Krishnamurthy, Divisional Railway Manager (Tiruchchirappalli) M.S. Anbalagan, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Senthil Kumar were present.

Stall launched

The Lieutenant-Governor also participated in the virtual launch of the ‘One Station One Product’ stalls initiative (covering Puducherry railway station as well) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

D. Ravikumar, MP inaugurated the facility at Villupuram railway station.

