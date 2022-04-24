Left parties, Congress, VCK stage protest against Amit Shah in Puducherry

Party leaders staging a demonstration against Home Minister Amit Shah in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 24, 2022 13:13 IST

It was aimed at expressing displeasure over Shah’s ‘link language’ remarks

The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Puducherry on Sunday was marked by protest called by the Left parties against his recent statement that Hindi be made the ‘link language’ in the country. They also wanted to highlight the failure of the Centre in fulfilling promises made during Assembly poll.

Initially the parties planned to hold a black flag demonstration at Pakkumudiyanpet, which was closer to the Home Minister’s cavalcade, but later the leadership decided to shift the demonstration to Saram.

Leaders belonging to the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi gathered near the Saram market around 9 a.m. Congress leaders also joined the protesters after a few minutes.

Holding placards with the message, ‘Go Back Shah,’ they shouted slogans against the Union Government. Party workers tried to hold black flags but police prevented them from doing so. They jostled with the police several times during the protest. After a few minutes, they dispersed.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress president A. V Subramanian, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan were among those participated in the protest.

Interacting with reporters, Mr. Saleem said the protest was aimed to express displeasure of the people of Puducherry against Mr. Shah’s recent statement over Hindi and also against the negative attitude of Centre towards the Union Territory.

Just a few metres away near the Balaji theatre, activists belonging to Tamil outfits also staged a protest against Mr. Shah’s visit.