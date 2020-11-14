L-G seeks action on promoter of stadium at Thuthipet

PUDUCHERRY

14 November 2020 00:29 IST

There were complaints about illegality in construction: Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has directed District Collector T. Arun to initiate action against promoters of Seichem Cricket Stadium at Thuthipet for "irregularities" in the project.

In a letter to the Collector on Thursday, the Lt. Governor said she had received complaints about illegality in the construction of the stadium.

Information gathered under the RTI Act by an applicant had revealed that the stadium was constructed on encroached government land, waterbodies and by sinking borewells.

“Pursuant to the discussion held today (on Thursday) you (Collector) have accepted and conceded that you ought to have taken action to prevent any continuing violations of law,” Ms. Bedi said in her letter, which was released to the media on Friday.

Ms. Bedi directed the Collector to initiate the process to register a case for trespassing into government lands and waterbodies.

Direction to Collector

The Lt. Governor also asked the Collector to issue a directive to the promoter to stop further activities on the premises till all matters are examined by the Departments concerned.

The Collector should also ascertain whether the list of invitees had given their consent to participate in the inauguration of the T-20 tournament.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy along with Cabinet colleagues and legislators had inaugurated the tournament on Wednesday.

“While you (Collector) personally avoided attending the inaugural function, knowing of his (promoters) credentials, you failed to caution the Office of the Lt. Governor on the bonafides of the person who was insisting on my personal presence for the inauguration. As a Collector, it is your duty to ensure the dignity of the constitutional office of the Lt. Governor,” the letter said.

Ms. Bedi said she would be taking up the illegal construction of the stadium by Siachem Technologies with Board of Cricket Control of India.