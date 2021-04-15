L-G garlands Ambedkar’s statue on his 130th birth anniversary

PUDUCHERRY

15 April 2021 01:21 IST

Political parties organised separate functions on the occasion

Led by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Union Territory on Wednesday celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

Ms. Soundararajan garlanded the statue of Ambedkar in front of the Assembly. She waited for a few minutes near the venue as some Dalit outfits were garlanding the statue when she arrived on the Assembly premises.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and former Minister M. Kandasamy were among those who garlanded the statue.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, the usual processions before garlanding the statue were avoided. Political parties also organised separate functions to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

The anniversary celebrations at Pondicherry University were hosted by the Special Reservation Cell of the University.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice- Chancellor of Pondicherry University, garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the campus and paid floral tributes to the portrait inside the University building.

P.G. Arul, liaison officer, Special Reservation Cell, Superintendent of Police C. Maran, N. Giridharan, Assistant Registrar (Administration), Sankaramoorthy, Executive Engineer, Deans, professors, department heads, faculty and staff also paid floral tributes to the portrait of the architect of the Indian Constitution.