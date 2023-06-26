June 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated June 27, 2023 07:56 am IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration has started making arrangements for Mangani (mango) festival that will begin on June 30.

The festival is celebrated in a grand manner annually at Karaikal in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar, the only woman among the 63 Nayanmars of Saivism. The month-long festival organised by Sri Kailasanathar Swamy temple, Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal Devasthanam, starts on June 30 and is celebrated till August 1.

Events such as Paramathathar Azhaippu and Thirukkalyanam will be followed by Mangani festival on July 2, in which devotees will fling ripe mangoes from the top of the buildings when the utsavar idol of Pichandavar is taken out in a procession through the streets.

Makeshift sheds are being erected in front of Karaikal Ammaiyar temple on Bharathiyar Street for devotees and to put up stalls. The temple administration has completed the painting of the idols of various gods that will be taken along with the processional deity.

The town administration has also scaled up its efforts to ensure cleanliness around the temple to maintain hygiene. Two dedicated parking facilities have been created to prevent snarls. Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal, Manish visited the temple to take stock of the security arrangements for the festival.

