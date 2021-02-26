Kamal Haasan slams Centre over cooking gas prices

CHENNAI

26 February 2021 03:28 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday criticised the Union government for the rise in fuel and gas cylinder prices.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan asked, “Are you asking what flies so far that your eyes can’t see it? The cost of cooking gas only flies close to petrol and diesel. Does the Centre believe that no fuel is needed to burn the stomachs of the poor? That fire is dangerous.”

Advertising

Advertising