Jipmer KV identified for Balvatika classes under NEP

Balvatika classes are scheduled to start by last week of this month and application forms can be obtained till October 10 from the school

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 01, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Education has selected Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Jipmer campus, as one among 50 Vidyalayas, for the pilot project of introducing Balvatika (pre-primary classes) as part of implementation of New Education Policy, 2020.

The NEP 2020 envisages education of the child to begin at the age of 3 years in Balvatika classes. The child would continue in Balvatika up to the age of 6. The preliminary admission in schools to Class 1 would be replaced by admissions to Balvatika 1 with the complete implementation of NEP 2020 in the coming years, Principal of KV, Jipmer campus, Jose Mathew said in a release.

Balvatika classes are scheduled to start by last week of this month. The application forms could be obtained till October 10 from the school, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app