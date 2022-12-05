JIPMER conducts workshop on neonatal ultrasonography

December 05, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Puducherry

The focus was on providing hands-on experience directed by faculty members

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR S.S.

The Department of Neonatology, JIPMER recently imparted hands-on training to over 100 delegates from across the county on point-of-care neonatal ultrasound modalities.

The point-of-care neonatal ultrasound workshop (SCAN workshop) was held over two days at the JIPMER Women and Children’s Hospital in coordination with the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The international faculty for the workshop was led by Amuchou Soraisham, professor, Pediatrics, University of Calgary (a JIPMER alumnus) who was the director for the programme. The participants included neonatologists, pediatricians and postgraduate trainees in paediatrics and neonatology.

According to a JIPMER press note, the participants received training in various aspects of neonatal ultrasonography including basic principles, head and lung ultrasound, echocardiography and ultrasound guided procedures. State of the art simulators, phantoms and virtual reality technology were used to train the delegates.

The focus was on providing hands-on experience in small group sessions directed by faculty members. These training workshops are aimed at capacity-building and to improve the neonatal care in the country in the long run, JIPMER said.

