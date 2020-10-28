Jipmer announces new protocol for consultation

PUDUCHERRY

28 October 2020 00:24 IST

Only one escort to be allowed with a patient

The outpatient services at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Puducherry, that had been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, will restart in a calibrated manner from Wednesday.

A press note from the institution said that patients who wished to seek consultation from specialists should call specific numbers as provided on the website (www.jipmeredu.in) to book an appointment for teleconsultation.

During teleconsultation, the doctor would give decide on in-person examination and give appointments to patients who need such consultation.

This was being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the hospital OPDs. Patients can seek appointments through “Hello Jipmer” mobile app.

All patients and their escorts must compulsorily wear masks when inside the premises.

Only those with an appointment SMS in registered mobile phones will be permitted.

Only one escort would be permitted with each patient, JIPMER said.