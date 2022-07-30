Puducherry

ISRO scientists call on L-G

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holds discussion with scientists from ISRO. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 30, 2022 19:12 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 19:56 IST

A team of scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas.

A release said ISRO planned to launch 75 student satellites to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The Lt. Governor discussed with the ISRO team on associating the Pondicherry Technological University in the students’ satellite launch project. ISRO team was represented by Sivathanu Pillai and Gokul. Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Technological University was also present, the release said.

