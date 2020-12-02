Indonesian envoy calls on L-G, Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2020 23:46 IST

Several areas of cooperation discussed

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Agus P. Saptono called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday and discussed several areas of cooperation.

After the meeting, the Lt. Governor said both sides looked forward to cultural exchange programmes once post-COVID normalcy is restored.

The Indonesian Consul General also called on Chief Minister in his chamber in the Assembly.

According to Mr. Narayanasamy, the discussions centred on mutual cooperation for investments, industrial development and trade.