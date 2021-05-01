House-to-house mobile medical service to assist newly-infected persons

PUDUCHERRY

01 May 2021 00:47 IST

Health Secretary launches service with a fleet of 30 special buses

A house-to-house mobile medical service was launched on Friday to reach out to newly-infected persons.

Health Secretary T. Arun launched the service involving a fleet of 30 special buses that would take medical teams to the house of the patients. A triage would be conducted at their homes to decide whether they need to be moved to the hospital or could be allowed to stay in home isolation.

Mr. Arun urged everyone testing positive to stay home and not go out seeking treatment as the administration was reaching medical services to their doorsteps.

Transportation of a patient to the hospital was being done in a secure mode on ambulance so that there is no contact with others en route. For any emergency, the helpline 104 is available round-the-clock.

Those who undergo a test should isolate themselves until the results are provided. This is an essential practice to cut the spread, Mr. Arun said. In case anyone feels symptoms such as fever, headache, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, they should visit the nearest PHC immediately and get tested.