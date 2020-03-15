Health Department to procure essential drugs, protective gear

15 March 2020 01:19 IST

Medical teams deployed at several points to keep tabs on tourists entering U.T.

The Health Department has decided to procure essential medicines and protective gear for health workers in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“So far, we have no positive cases. After the novel coronavirus outbreak, throat swabs of 23 people tested negative. But we are taking all precautions and stepping up vigil considering the increase in the number of cases in the country,” Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar told The Hindu.

The department has taken steps to procure essential medicines for patients and protective equipment such as N-95 masks and gloves for doctors and paramedical staff, he said.

Medical teams have been deployed at Hanumanthai, Morattandi, Kanniyakoil and Madagadipet to collect details of tourists entering the town.

More wards set up

Isolation wards have been set up at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, Government Hospital for Chest Diseases and in other private medical colleges.

The wards are equipped with all facilities, including medicines, ventilator and oxygen, to treat patients. There are around 120 isolation beds in these hospitals, he added.

Apart from the isolation wards, quarantine facilities are available at Ashok Nagar, Boomianpet, Kuruchikuppam and Moolakkulam to keep people under surveillance, he added.