Govt. launches online issuance of non-judicial e-stamps

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2020 02:04 IST

Facility aimed at enabling public to avoid crowding at authorised collection centres

The government has launched online issuance of low denomination non-judicial e-stamps to enable the public to avoid crowding at authorised collection centres.

Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan launched the facility in the presence of T. Arun, Collector and other officials.

Since the launch of the e-stamping system as an alternative to conventional impressed stamp papers in 2012, as an e-governance initiative, it had gained widespread patronage.

The government had signed an MoU with Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL) for collection of stamp duty in the Registration Department.

The advantages of the system included hassle-free transaction and it offered a tamper-proof e-stamp certificate with added security features such as QR code and unique id.

Large crowds

The process was taken online after experiencing large crowds at authorised collection centres for getting e-stamps of lower denominations for non-registration purposes.

E-stamps would be issued online for denominations up to ₹500.

For transactions above this limit, the public have to visit the authorised intermediaries/centres.

Anyone seeking to pay stamp duty can log on to the SHCIL site to enter the online e-stamping payment system. The user can either register or transact as guest, select online stamp duty payment option as well as the State/UT and provide document description.

After payment, the print out of the e-stamp receipt should be taken on A4 size paper.

The Union Territory has also introduced digital e-stamping for digital document execution (DDE) by banks and NBFCs.