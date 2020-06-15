Goubert market in Puducherry to be shifted to AFT grounds

Anglo French Textiles ground being readied for accommodating the wholesale and retail vegetable market on J. N Street in Puducherry. Photo: T. Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY

15 June 2020 12:16 IST

Social distancing norms not followed, says Collector

Puducherry District Collector T. Arun has ordered shifting of Goubert Market on Jawaharlal Nehru Street to AFT ground before Wednesday.

All wholesale and retail vegetable shops functioning at Goubert Market will be closed by Wednesday. Thereafter, shops will function at AFT till further announcement, Mr Arun said in his order on Monday.

He directed the municipality to make necessary arrangements for the allotment of shops. Shops should be arranged in such a way that there was adequate space for movement of people and parking of vehicles.

The Collector also directed SP (East) and SP (Traffic) to ensure traffic arrangements.

The decision to shift the market was taken as people were not following social distancing norms at Goubert Market.

“It has been brought to the knowledge that social distancing is not being maintained at Goubert Market (Big Market) by the vendors and people who gather to purchase vegetables and fruits. Further, arrangements of vegetable shops are also not conducive to maintain social distancing,” the order said.

