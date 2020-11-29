Four areas in Puducherry bear the brunt of cyclone

PUDUCHERRY

Residents allege that it has been the same story every monsoon and successive governments failed to keep their promise of preventing floods

While most of Puducherry remained unaffected by rain under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, residents of Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Venkata Nagar and adjoining places faced hardship for several hours after stormwater mixed with sewage entered their house on the night of November 25.

Although there were minor inundations in other parts of the town on the same night, the ordeal of these residents in the four residential areas was worse.

The ground floor of houses in these four residential areas submerged damaging the household articles, groceries and vehicles.

Jincy M. Ashok, a doctor with a private clinic in the town and a resident of Chellan Nagar, said water began entering the house around 10.30 p.m. “Within two hours, there was knee-deep water in the ground floor. We went to the first floor managing whatever items we could take along. Since we had two floors, we could manage but think about people in the locality with only ground floor.”

Her husband A. Jeevan, who is doing a doctorate in anesthesia at a private medical college, said his two cars, motorcycles and electronic equipment got damaged. “I had to spend around ₹6,000 to service one car. The house and sump were filled with slush,” he said.

Leo Fernandez, who runs a mechanic shop, said the shop was filled with water for a day. The engines of motorbikes were damaged.

S. Manohar, a resident of Rainbow Nagar who works in a private firm, said it was the same story every monsoon. Successive governments had given several assurances in the past but there was no improvement, he said.

M. Narayanasamy, president of Makkal Mandram, said the first, second, third, fifth, eighth, ninth, thirteenth and fifteenth streets of Krishna Nagar were inundated. “It has become an annual affair. The only solution is to demolish a few houses built on a drain in Rainbow Nagar. The planning authority had issued notice to the house owners but action had not been taken,” he said.

Treasurer of Chellan Nagar-Raja Rajeswari Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association R. Annamalai said even two months ago a representation was given to clear drains and manholes in the area. But nothing was done. Had the authorities cleaned the drain passing in front of Venketa Nagar Park, people would not have faced such difficulty.

He said at least before the next cyclone formation, the drain should be desilted and the government should desilt a channel that passes through Karuvadikuppam, Mr. Annamalai added.